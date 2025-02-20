The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 16. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light before morning. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Saturday..sunny. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.