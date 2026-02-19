The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..fog dissipating this morning then cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. A few showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low plus 5.

Friday..rain ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High 8 with temperature falling to plus 4 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Tuesday..cloudy. High minus 1.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 4.