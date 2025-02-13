The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Local blowing snow late this morning and this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this evening. Local blowing snow this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..periods of snow. Low minus 7.

Saturday..periods of snow. High plus 1.

Saturday night..snow. Low minus 2.

Sunday..snow. Windy. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 12.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.