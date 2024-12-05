The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Friday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..sunny. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.