The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning then sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 4C. Wind chill minus 17C this morning and minus 8C this afternoon.

Tonight...Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11C. Wind chill near minus 14C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 2C. Wind chill minus 15C in the morning and minus 8C in the afternoon.

Friday night...Cloudy. Low minus 7C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1C.

Saturday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 12C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3C.

Monday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9C.

Tuesday...Periods of snow. High plus 1C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High 0C.