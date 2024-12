The forecast for Windsor-Essex fromĀ Environment Canada.

Some off an on drizzle this Boxing Day morning under a cloudy sky. High plus 5 or 41 today.

This evening: Cloudy. Wind out of the southeast at 20. Low plus 2 or 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Windy. High 6 or 43.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 7 or 45.

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 13 or 55.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11 or 52.