The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9.

Friday..cloudy. Freezing rain beginning in the morning then changing to rain in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Wednesday..periods of snow. High minus 4.