The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. A few flurries beginning this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.

Friday..periods of snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Friday night..flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Sunday..sunny. High minus 6.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 9.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.