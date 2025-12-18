The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Becoming cloudy this morning. A 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 9 C.

Tonight...Rain changing to flurries overnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 6 C.

Friday...Flurries ending late in the afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature falling to minus 9 C in the morning then rising. Wind chill minus 18 C in the morning and minus 10 C in the afternoon.

Friday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6 C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High 2 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 6 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.

Monday night...Cloudy. Low 1 C.

Tuesaday....Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 4 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 3 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.