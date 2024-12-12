The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.



A few flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 17.

This eveing: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low minus 8.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 5.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Monday: Cloudy. High 6.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 1.