The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy. High minus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 2.