The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning then sunny. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 23.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 23.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15.

Monday..sunny. High 26.

Monday night..clear. Low 15.

Tuesday..sunny. High 27.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 16.

Wednesday..sunny. High 27.