The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29C. Humidex 36C.

Tonight..Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 21C.

Friday..Mainly sunny. High 26C. Humidex 34C.

Friday night..Cloudy periods. Low 20C.

Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 31C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low 20C.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 31C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low 21C.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 31C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods. Low 21C.

Tuesday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20C.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29C.