The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. High 26, but will feel like 34 or 93.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Low 18 or 64.



Tomorrow: Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 40 or 104.



Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19 or 66.



Saturday: Clearing. High 26 or 79.



Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27 or 81.



Labour Day Monday: Sunny. High 22 or 72.



Back to school Tuesday: Sunny. High 24 or 75.