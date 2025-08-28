The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and before morning. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 10.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..clear. Low 12.

Sunday..sunny. High 23.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.