The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Low 11.

Friday..mainly sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.