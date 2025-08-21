The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind east 20 km/h. High 25. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.