The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 22.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.