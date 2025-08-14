The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 18.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..sunny. High 32.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.