The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 31. Humidex 41. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 21.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 39. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.