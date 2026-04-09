The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20 C.

Tonight...Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 6 C.

Friday...A few showers ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.

Friday night...Clear. Low 1 C.

Saturday...Sunny. High 12 C.

Saturday night...Increasing cloudiness. Low 5 C.

Sunday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Monday... Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Monday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 20 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. Low 7 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. High 8 C.