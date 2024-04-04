The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few flurries and rain showers changing to a few rain showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 7. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low plus 2.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Saturday..sunny. High 10.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Sunday..sunny. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.