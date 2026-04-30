The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h this morning. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Friday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low zero.

Saturday..sunny. High 10.

Saturday night..clear. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 18.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.