The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches near Lake Erie this morning. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 18 except 12 near Lake Erie. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low plus 2.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning. High 10. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..periods of rain. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.