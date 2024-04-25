The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Low plus 1 with patchy frost.

Friday...sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.