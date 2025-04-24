The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 27 except 18 near the lake. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 30 percent chance of showers before morning. Low 13.

Friday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..showers. Low 9.

Saturday..clearing. High 14.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High 18.

Sunday night..clear. Low 7.

Monday..sunny. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.