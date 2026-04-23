The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Friday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..cloudy. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.