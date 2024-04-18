The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17.

This evening: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 10.



Tomorrow: Showers ending in the morning then clearing. Amount 5 mm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13.



Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Low plus 4.



Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.



Sunday: Sunny. High 13.



Monday: Sunny. High 17.



Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.

