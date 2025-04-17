The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 15 C.

Tonight...Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind south 20 km/h. Low 10 C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 26 C. Humidex 28 C.

Friday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 14 C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods. Low 3 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Monday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Monday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 6 C.

Wednesday night...A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.