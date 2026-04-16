The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 12.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 2.

Monday..sunny. High 9.

Monday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..sunny. High 20.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..sunny. High 14.