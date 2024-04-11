The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 late this afternoon. High 15. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low 8.

Friday..showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 50 gusting to 70 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near 8. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low plus 3.

Saturday..sunny. High 15.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.