The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of snow ending late this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Friday..clearing in the morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Sunday..sunny. High 15.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Wednesday..sunny. High 10.