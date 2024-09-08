The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today with the wind out of the west gusting to 40. High 21 or 70.

This evening: A few clouds. Wind becoming light near midnight. Low 13 or 55.



Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. Wind gusting to 40. High 25, but will feel like 29 or 84.



Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 14 or 57.



Tuesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.



Wednesday: 28 or 82 in the sunshine.



Thursday and Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 or 82.

