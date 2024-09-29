The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers today. Wind will be out of the northeast at 20 km/h. High 23, but will feel like 29 or 84.

This evening: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming light then down to 17 or 63 for the low.



Tomorrow for Truth and Reconciliation Day: Clouds stick around but it will be warm.... High 24, but will feel like 29 or 84.



Tuesday October 1st: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 or 73.



Wednesday: A mixed sky with a slight chance of showers. High 19 or 66.



Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.

