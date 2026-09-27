Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, September 27, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Sunny and windy today. The wind out of the north gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 22 or 72 F.

This evening: Becoming partly cloudy after midnight with fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming light. Low 12 or 54.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then clearing. High 22 or 72.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 11 or 52.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 23 or 73.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.