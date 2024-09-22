Mainly cloudy this afternoon on this first day of fall, with the wind becoming southeast at 20 km/h near noon. High 27, but will feel like 31 or 88.

This evening: Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers, including risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming light near midnight. Low 17 or 63.



Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers, including risk of a thunderstorm. High 24, but will feel like 31 or 88.



Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low 15 or 59.



Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23 or 73.



Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.