The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Scattered showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind out of the south gusting to 40. High 28, but feeling like 33 or 91.
This evening: Cloudy with off and on showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18 or 64.
Tomorrow: A few showers beginning near noon, with risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 25. Humidex 30 or 86.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17 or 63.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 22 or 72.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21 or 70.