The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Scattered showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind out of the south gusting to 40. High 28, but feeling like 33 or 91.

This evening: Cloudy with off and on showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18 or 64.

Tomorrow: A few showers beginning near noon, with risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 25. Humidex 30 or 86.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17 or 63.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 22 or 72.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21 or 70.