Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, September 20, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon. The wind out of the northeast gusting to 40 at times. High 21 or 70 F.
This evening: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 13 or 55.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud to start the day then becoming cloudy in the morning. High 20 or 68.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13 or 55.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16 or 61.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 or 68.