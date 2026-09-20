Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, September 20, 2026

Raindrops fall into a puddle in Ottawa. June 18, 2026. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon. The wind out of the northeast gusting to 40 at times. High 21 or 70 F.

This evening: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 13 or 55.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud to start the day then becoming cloudy in the morning. High 20 or 68.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13 or 55.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16 or 61.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 or 68.