Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, September 13, 2026

A mix of sun and cloud is seen over Windsor, Ont.'s marina in this viewer-submitted image from September 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 percent chance of showers. The wind out of the west gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon. High 26, feeling like 31 or 88 F.

This evening: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers into the overnight then clearing. Windy. Low 12 or 54.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 21 or 70.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 13 or 55.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 74.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 24 or 74.