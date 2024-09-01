The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h then northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 27. Humidex 33.

Tonight....clear. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low 11.

Monday....sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 22.

Monday night....clear. Low 9.

Tuesday....sunny. High 22.

Tuesday night....clear. Low 12.

Wednesday....sunny. High 25.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 15.

Thursday....sunny. High 26.

Thursday night....clear. Low 14.

Friday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday night....cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.