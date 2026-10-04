Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, October 4, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
A mix of sun and cloud today with the high reaching 21 or 70 F.
This evening: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers late this evening, then becoming clear overnight. Windy. Low 9 or 48.
Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High 16 or 61.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 6 or 43.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17 or 63.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21 or 70.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21 or 70.