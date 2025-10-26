The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today with a breezy high of 13 or 55.

This evening: Clear sky. Wind becoming light. Then down to plus 2 or 36 overnight with patchy frost.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. High 12 or 54.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 11 or 52.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11 or 52.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11 or 52.

Friday...Halloween: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10 or 50.