Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, October 25, 2026

Mist on a highway at morning

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A yellow fog advisory is in effect this morning, with dense fog expected to reduce visibility before conditions improve later today.

Sunshine later today with the daytime high reaching 19 or 66 F.

This evening: Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 8 or 46.

Tomorrow: Fog lifts in the morning then mainly sunny for the day. High 19 or 66.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 14 or 57.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 19 or 66.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21 or 70.