The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Sunny day today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 near noon. 23 or 73 for the high.
This evening: Clear. Wind becoming light. Low 11 or 52.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 24 or 75.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 7 or 45.
Tuesday: 22 or 72 in the sunshine.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.
Thursday: Temperature drops quite a bit... high 13 or 55 under a cloudy sky with 30 percent chance of showers.