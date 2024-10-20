The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny day today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 near noon. 23 or 73 for the high.

This evening: Clear. Wind becoming light. Low 11 or 52.



Tomorrow: Sunny. High 24 or 75.



Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 7 or 45.



Tuesday: 22 or 72 in the sunshine.



Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.



and



Thursday: Temperature drops quite a bit... high 13 or 55 under a cloudy sky with 30 percent chance of showers.

