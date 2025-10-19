The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A few showers today and very windy as well. Wind out of the south gusting to 70 at times. High 21 or 70.

This evening: Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind out of the northwest gusting to 60. Low 6 or 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny to start the day then becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Windy. High 15 or 59.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8 or 46.

Tuesday: A mixed sky with scattered showers. High 16 or 61.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12 or 54.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12 or 54.