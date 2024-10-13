The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain toiday with wind out of the east gusting to 40. High 14 or 57.

This evening: Periods of rain. About 10 to 15 mm. Low 7 or 45.



Thanksgiving tomorrow: Periods of rain ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind out of the north gusting to 50. High 11 or 52.



Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with scattered showers. Low plus 3 or 37.



Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10 or 50.



Wednesday: Sunny. High 13 or 55.

