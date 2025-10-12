The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud then clearing in the afternoon. Wind out of the east gusting to 40 at times. High 21 or 70.

Becoming partly cloudy late this evening with fog patches developing overnight. Low 10 or 50.

Tomorrow....Thanksgiving Day: Fog lifting in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 or 72.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 7 or 45.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 23 or 73.

Wednesday and Thursday: Sunny. High 17 or 63.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 or 64.