Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Sunday, October 11, 2026

Traditional Thanksgiving meal. (Source: bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images Plus)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Periods of rain ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. The wind out of the southeast gusting to 40 km/h at times. High 19 or 66 F.

This evening: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early on then fog patches developing overnight. Low 14 or 57.

Tomorrow.....Thanksgiving Monday: Fog lifting in the morning then some clouds moving out making way for some sun. Windy. High 24, with the humidex 28 or 82.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17 or 63.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18 or 64.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.