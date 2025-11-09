The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A special weather statement is in effect with Environment Canada calling for 2-5 cm's of snow through this evening. Windy as well out of the northeast gusting to 50 at times. High plus 2 or 36.

This evening: Flurries. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Windy. Low minus 3, but feeling like minus 9 or 16 overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High zero or 32.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2 or 28.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2 or 36.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9 or 48.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 or 46.