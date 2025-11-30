The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Rain showers or flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind gusts between 50 and 70 today. The temperature falling to minus 1 or 30 this afternoon.

This evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind becoming light then clearing overnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 10 or 14.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero or 32.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3 or 27.

Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 or 30.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 2 or 28.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4 or 25.

